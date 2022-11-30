Updated: Brief lockdown at Mt. Blue High School resolved quickly

FARMINGTON – A short lockdown was implemented today at the Mt. Blue Campus, primarily impacting the Mt. Blue High School.

At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, the campus went into a brief lockdown, according to notes from Superintendent Elkington and Principal Poulin. An incident involving a student took place outside the school and, out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to lock down the campus to ensure the safety of students and staff.

School administrative staff and the Farmington Police Department responded to the incident, which involved one student ‘in difficulty.’

The lockdown lasted for about ten minutes in total before classes resumed, according to the notes from district administrators.

“Students and staff responded per our protocols, and this enabled those addressing the situation to respond in a timely and safe manner. Please know that our campus safety is of utmost importance to us, and we are thankful to all for their parts in a safe resolution. We appreciate your patience and your understanding as we responded to the circumstances,” an update from the district read.

Due to student confidentiality and concerns for the wellbeing of the student, no further information was released by the district.

Wednesday evening, Farmington Police Chief Ken Charles released an additional statement. As a result of the situation reported by school officials, a fifteen-year-old male was taken into custody and transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for evaluation. The student was not arrested and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

As the student is a minor, no name will be released.

“There was no active threat to students or staff at the school. Out of an abundance of caution, a lockdown was initiated to isolate the situation which occurred outside of the facility. Our School Resource Officer [Matt Brann] was on scene and was able to quickly secure the individual. Additional Farmington Police Officers arrived to assist. No firearm was involved nor were any other weapons used,” Charles wrote.