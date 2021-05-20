Budget Advisory Committee gives initial approval of county budget

FARMINGTON – A $7 million county budget will be presented for a public hearing on June 6 at 6 p.m.; the Budget Advisory Committee initially approved the proposal during a Wednesday night meeting. After the public hearing, committee members will once again cast a vote on the proposal before sending it back to County Commissioners. The Budget Advisory Committee will have the final vote on the budget after any possible adjustments are deliberated.

The Franklin County Jail has been initially approved for their requested $2.3 million budget, while $4.7 million was approved for county operations.

The overall budget, if approved as is, will represent a three percent, or roughly $211,000 increase from the current fiscal year.

The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at the County Courthouse on June 6.