Bulldog Bulletin: December 25 – 31

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Municipal meetings and local events for the week of Monday, December 25 through Sunday, December 31.

The Christmas holiday has resulted in adjusted meeting schedules as well as modified open hours for municipal offices. This week is also the Christmas break for local schools. Happy holidays and stay safe!

Monday, December 25:

Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 26:

Strong Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

The Farmington Select Board meeting for Tuesday has been canceled.

Wednesday, December 27:

Carrabassett Valley Select Board, Town Office, 4:30 p.m.

Jay Select Board, Town Office, 6 p.m.

New Sharon Planning Board Work Session, 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 28:

Farmington Chess Club, Farmington Community Center, 9:30 a.m.

Kid Crafternoon, Jay-Niles Memorial Library, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, December 29:

Saturday, December 30:

Sunday, December 31:

New Year’s Eve

Editor’s Note: this listing is for general public interest and may not include every event or meeting that is scheduled for the upcoming week. To request an event addition to the list, please email Editor Annie Twitchell at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include Bulldog Bulletin in the subject line.