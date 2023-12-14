Bureau of Highway Safety reminds drivers to drive sober or get pulled over

AUGUSTA – During the upcoming Holiday Season, Maine law enforcement agencies will be working hard to reduce impaired driving and keep everyone on the roadways safe. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” (DSOGPO) Campaign, which encompasses the holiday season, will run from December 13, 2023, through January 1, 2024. Tis the season to be jolly, and ‘tis the season to celebrate that jolliness responsibly. The winter holiday season ushers in parties and festivities, and that means more impaired drivers on the roads. Therefore, no one should mix alcohol and/or drugs with driving, as no one is immune to the effects of impaired driving.

The irresponsible decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs puts you, your passengers and everyone on the road at risk. We remind all drivers, from the newest to the most experienced, when celebrating the holidays to make sure to survive your drive. Lauren Stewart, Director of the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, says, “We shouldn’t be so quick to call traffic crashes ‘accidents’. It is a choice, not an accident, when you choose to drive impaired and risk the lives of yourself and the other people sharing the road with you”.

Even though the DSOGPO campaign will end on New Year’s Day, The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety wants drivers to continue to drive sober and safely all through the winter months. In the winter months of 2022 (December – March), there were 28 motor vehicle crashes which resulted in 31 fatalities on Maine roadways. During winter storms, make sure to give yourself plenty of travel time to reach your destination and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Also, allow adequate time to slow your vehicle as you approach intersections and operate your vehicle at a safe speed depending on the road conditions.

Safe driving begins with responsible choices:

• Remember that it is never okay to drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

• Designate a sober driver, plan to stay where you are, or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

• Do you have a friend or family member who is about to drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs? Please, take the keys away and help that person plan to get back home safely.

• Take it slow in ice and snow! Avoid any sudden or excessive actions while steering, braking, or accelerating so you don’t lose control of your vehicle.

• Don’t take chances when pulling out into traffic. The road surface under your vehicle may be slippery, so allow yourself extra time when pulling out in front of approaching vehicles.

The Maine Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Highway Safety would like to remind the motoring public to drive safe and sober during the holidays and all winter long.

For more information on the risks of Impaired Driving, please visit our website at: https://www.maine.gov/dps/bhs.