Canton man arrested on gross sexual assault charge

JAY – A Canton man was arrested on one count of gross sexual assault and one misdemeanor charge of unlawful sexual contact Tuesday, following an investigation by the Jay Police Department.

Thomas E. Williams, 46 of Canton, was arrested on one charge of gross sexual assault, a Class A felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of unlawful sexual contact. Per an affidavit filed with the court system by JPD Sgt. Russell Adams, Williams made sexual contact with one of two women on June 24 and then had intercourse with the second woman, despite both women telling him to stop.

According to the affidavit, the second woman went to the hospital with injuries sustained during the incident.

Williams had an initial appearance in court yesterday where bail was set at $2,500 cash.