Carrabassett Valley forms subcommittee for contract zoning

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Select Board met Monday night at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library to address a short agenda. Three select board members were appointed to a subcommittee on Contract Zoning, with the expectation that two or three Planning Board members will also be appointed to the subcommittee. The goal is for the subcommittee to do the legwork on the proposed Contract Zoning ordinance and save time in both select board and planning board meetings. Any ordinance developed by the subcommittee will still require the due process of public hearings and votes by the select board and planning board prior to presentation for a town meeting vote.

Select board members Karen Campbell, Bob Luce, and Lloyd Cuttler were appointed to the subcommittee. Meetings of the subcommittee will be advertised and open to the public.

The board heard from Representative Mike Soboleski, who represents District 73 including Carrabassett Valley. Soboleski shared updates on legislative activity, highlighting the proposals related to Tribal Lands. Soboleski noted that Governor Janet Mills recently vetoed LD 2004 and the veto was supported. He is looking to continue the conversation with both local municipalities and tribal leaders.

For three years, the Penobscot Tribal Lands in Carrabassett Valley have been closed to public access, which has impacted the outdoor recreation in the area. As private landowners, the tribe has the right to close land, however the select board has been looking to hold conversations with the tribal leaders to find what the tribe needs to reopen the lands.

Selectperson Cuttler said that they want to be respectful, and they want to get everyone around a table to have a conversation. He said that having a conversation would be progress regardless of the outcome.

“Some of us are very passionate about this and want to keep this as positive as we can,” Selectperson Campbell said.