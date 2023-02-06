Carrabassett Valley Police investigating attempted robbery

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Carrabassett Valley Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that allegedly took place on Saturday, February 4, around 10 p.m.

According to a press release provided by Deputy Police Chief Rick Billian on Feb. 6, officers were called to the Sugarloaf Access Road at 10:15 p.m.

According to the report, a male driver was traveling southbound on Route 27 in Eustis when he noticed a male walking southbound. Due to the cold weather conditions, the driver stopped and offered a ride.

The passenger requested to be taken to Sugarloaf. When the driver turned onto the Access Road, the passenger asked for his money and allegedly threatened him with a knife. At no time was a knife displayed.

The driver had a firearm on him and instructed the passenger to get out of the vehicle. The passenger did so and then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male in his twenties, approximately five-foot seven inches, with fair skin and acne. He was said to be wearing a black coat, dark blue jeans, black boots, and a dark colored knit beanie.

Police interviewed the driver and searched the immediate area. Officers are following up on some leads. Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Carrabassett Valley Police Department at 207-235-3200.

At this time this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no indication of any threats to the public.