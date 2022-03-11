Carrabassett Valley residents approve budget in its entirety

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Residents passed the proposed budget as recommended at the annual town meeting Wednesday night.

The $2,761,787 budget represents a $101,533 increase from the current fiscal year.

Chair of the Board of Selectmen Robert Luce was reelected to his position for another three years with 50 votes, and incumbent Lloyd Cuttler was also reelected for another three years with 49 votes. Carl Demshar and Neal Trask received 51 votes and 50 votes, respectively, for another three years on the Sanitary District Committee, while Karl Strand received 52 votes for another two-year term.

Stephen Arner and Erin Demshare will represent Carrabassett Valley on the area school committee, Arner received 50 votes and Demshar received 51 and they will serve for another three years.