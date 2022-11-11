Chesterville home destroyed in fire

CHESTERVILLE – A family residence on the Adams Road was completely destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon, Chesterville Fire Chief Aaron Gordon said.

The fire started outside the residence and caught the house on fire. When firefighters arrived on scene the residence was completely involved. The fire had spread and was threatening another residence; crews were able to contain the fire and protect the second residence. The primary residence was declared a total loss while the second residence sustained some fire damage but remains habitable.

The fire was called in shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and crews were clearing by 5 p.m.

Mutual aid partners including Farmington, Wilton, Jay, Temple, New Sharon, and Fayette assisted on scene, along with NorthStar Ambulance. There were no injuries reported. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Maine Forest Service were called in to investigate; because the fire began outside the residence, the Forest Service is the primary investigating agency.

As is standard practice, the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.