Closures and cancellations for January 13 and 14 for weekend storm event

FRANKLIN COUNTY – While the incoming weather event falls on the weekend and therefore does not impact regular school and municipal operations, there are still some closures and cancellations in Franklin County in anticipation of the storm on Saturday, January 13. Any additional notices for Sunday, January 14 will also be shared in this list, which will be updated as more notices become available.

Saturday, January 13:

Farmington Farmers Market – cancelled

This post will be updated. To have a storm-related notice posted here, please email us at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include ‘Storm Notice’ in the subject line.