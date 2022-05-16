Commissioner Clyde Barker presented with award for 30 years of public service

STRONG – The command staff of the Sheriff’s Office visited Commissioner Clyde Barker at his home in Strong last week to recognize him for his 30 years of service to the citizens of Franklin County as a deputy under three sheriff administrations.

From 1981 to 2011, Commissioner Barker served as a Corrections Officer, Deputy and Chief Civil Deputy for the Sheriff’s Office. Clyde has dedicated his adult life as a public servant to the citizens of Franklin County, for that he was presented with a small token of appreciation upon his retirement from public service.

