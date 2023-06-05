Connecticut woman faces up to 20 years for fentanyl and cocaine trafficking

BANGOR – A Connecticut woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to possessing fentanyl and cocaine base with the intent to distribute, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Maine.

According to court records, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the suspected trafficking of illegal narcotics from an Avon residence. In July 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant and found Chrissie LaForge, 42, inside the residence. Law enforcement seized approximately $1,200 in cash from LaForge and found 44.9 grams of fentanyl and 12.65 grams of cocaine base in her purse.

LaForge faces up to 20 years imprisonment and a minimum of three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release. She will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.