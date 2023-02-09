County commissioners review banking options

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Town of Farmington for emergency use of the Farmington Police Department for the Franklin County Regional Communications Center in the event of an emergency where the dispatch center could not be utilized.

This arrangement has existed in the past, but Communications Director Brad Timberlake requested a new MOU in light of the fact that none of the individuals who had previously signed the agreement are still at the respective departments.

Timberlake said that the Farmington Police Department has a small radio setup in the office that dispatchers would be able to use to perform essential services.

In addition, the RCC would potentially have access to a trailer from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, although that may be better suited to warmer weather.

In other business discussed during the February 7 County Commissioners meeting, the board reviewed a proposal for credit cards through Bangor Savings Bank. County Administrator Amy Bernard’s recommendation was for a credit card for each department, allowing the finance department to more readily track expenses. In addition, each department could have an expense limit set on the card, which could help limit fraudulent activity.

The commissioners did not take action on this proposal, electing to wait until Commissioner Lance Harvell was present as well.

The financial department reviewed four different local banks to determine the best place to invest funds for the Unorganized Territories. The review process eliminated Skowhegan Savings and Franklin Savings; comparing Bangor Savings and Androscoggin, while Bangor offered a higher interest rate, they also had a fee schedule. Androscoggin Bank offered a 2% interest rate and a 3.67% CDAR investment rate for a four-week period. Bernard, along with the county’s CPA, recommended investing UT funds in the Androscoggin Bank. The commissioners approved the move.

Bernard asked for authorization to create a committee for the funds received from the opioid settlement. The county received ‘substantial’ funds from the settlement, but there are fairly strict guidelines for how the funds can be expended. The county has seen success with the TIF committee researching and making recommendations for the TIF money, and Bernard felt that model would work well for the opioid settlement funds. The commissioners approved the request.

In addition, the county received a call from Senator Susan Collins’ office regarding projects for earmarked appropriations. The proposal for a new facility for the county sheriff’s office, dispatch center, EMA office, and other county offices was one that may be a good fit, and a representative from the Senator’s office is expected to visit and review the site.

