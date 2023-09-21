Crews respond to sawdust fire at Kingfield Wood Products

KINGFIELD – On Thursday, September 21, 2023 around 10:45 a.m., Kingfield Fire Department and mutual aid partners responded to a report of a fire at Kingfield Wood Products, 37 Depot Street, Kingfield.

On arrival units found a sawdust fire in the bag house at the mill. Fire Chief Fred Nichols said that the cause of the fire is believed to be a spark or burning piece of wood that was carried through the blower system into the bag house.

Mutual aid partners were requested to assist with the operation.

All units were clear of the scene by 2:15 p.m.

Kingfield Fire was assisted on scene by New Portland Fire, Carrabassett Valley Fire, Strong Fire, Phillips Fire, and Farmington Fire, along with NorthStar Ambulance.