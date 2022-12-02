Crime spree in Rangeley has been solved

RANGELEY – Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Gray is credited with solving a series of crimes committed in Rangeley over the week of Thanksgiving, Sheriff Scott Nichols announced in a news release this morning.

Friday, November 25, around 8 a.m., Deputy Gray received a complaint of a stolen motor vehicle from a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. A 2011 Chevy 3500 dump truck with a plow was reported to have been stolen from a Main Street residence. A short time later the same truck was reported to have been found in a field off Main Street near the Rangeley Family Dentistry, about a quarter mile from where the truck was originally stolen.

Simultaneously, Deputy Alan Elmes received a complaint of a motor vehicle hit and run accident which had occurred in a driveway located off Main Street in Rangeley, where a 2007 Honda owned by a Portland resident was legally parked in a driveway when it was intentionally struck and pushed backwards into a rock located at the end of the driveway. The offending vehicle then fled the scene and, at a different location, pushed a parked snowmobile trailer down over an embankment.

During his investigation Deputy Gray learned tools had been taken from a maintenance shed at the Rangeley Lakes Resort. In addition, the investigation led to several car burglaries in the area with multiple items stolen. A suspect was noted wearing hunter orange.

Deputy Gray’s investigation eventually led to a 15-year-old teenage male suspect from Vermont. After attempting to interview the suspect with the parents’ permission, the suspect was summonsed for the crimes of Theft of a Motor Vehicle Class D, two counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle Class D, three counts of Criminal Mischief Class D and two counts of Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer.

Through the investigation, it was found that the juvenile suspect was staying at a local camp in Rangeley with his family the week of Thanksgiving. Over a two-day period while in Rangeley the suspect engaged in a crime spree that involved breaking into cars, stealing a plow truck, then using the stolen plow truck to ram into the parked car and to push the snowmobile trailer.

After the family returned to Vermont, the suspect’s parents found additional items that had been stolen while in Rangeley. As a result, they returned to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on November 30 with the juvenile suspect and the additional items. On their arrival Deputy Elmes and Lt. David St. Laurent interviewed the juvenile suspect, with the parents present, and obtained a full confession regarding the suspect’s activities during the week of Thanksgiving.

The parents cooperated with FCSO on the investigation. All charges were juvenile charges approved by the Juvenile Community Corrections Officer Denise Cross in Farmington.