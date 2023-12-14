Dallas Plantation implements winter parking ban on public roads

DALLAS PLANTATION – The Town of Dallas Plantation has implemented a winter parking ordinance. There will be no winter parking on all public roads in Dallas Plantation, from October 15 to April 15 of each year. Public roads in Dallas Plantation include Dallas Hill Road; Gull Pond Road; Harold Ross Road; Loon Lake Road; Lyle Road; Orris Lamb Road; Reddington Road; and Saddleback Mountain Road.

This ensures that the town’s roads can be plowed and sanded effectively during the winter months. Vehicles that interfere with winter maintenance will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The full ordinance may be viewed on the town website, dallasplantation.com/government/permits-and-policies/

As a reminder, ATVs and snowmobiles are not allowed on public roads. For State laws about snowmobiles and ATVs, go to www.maine.gov/ifw/atv-snowmobile. If you have guests or are renting your property, please advise everyone of the rules. Rule books are available online and at the town office.

In addition, do not plow, snow blow, or place snow onto public roadways. Per Title 29A M.R.S.A. § 2396, it is illegal to place snow or slush that has not accumulated there naturally on a public way.

The Dallas Plantation Board of Assessors meets every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. Meetings open with a public comment period. Further information is available on the Dallas Plantation website.