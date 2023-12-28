Dallas Plantation working on grant applications for road work with state agencies

DALLAS PLANTATION – The Town of Dallas Plantation has been working with Heather Dumais, State Hazard Mitigation Officer for MEMA, after a FEMA review meeting for 2022 Storm Elliot brought to light grant opportunities to prepare for future events. A recent article posed some questions regarding funding reaching this area, and the Plantation has a different perspective.

The Plantation found Dumais to be very responsive in assisting with the process of discovering grant opportunities and meeting federal requirements. “Her knowledge has been invaluable in aiding the Plantation to connect with various government agencies and resources necessary in grant applications,” according to Katrina Gacki, Town Clerk and Linda Jones, 1st Assessor, who cannot stress how important the assistance has been.

“A municipality of our size would not be able to afford the time or manpower to learn all of the requirements or the process without her and her agency. We understand there is no guarantee of a grant being awarded but we feel obligated to explore any opportunity that will benefit the Plantation directly. We can’t keep up with all of the demands that growth brings unless we explore funding opportunities. Our alternative is to raise taxes and that is not an easy pill to swallow.”

Jones and Gacki initially met with Dumais to discuss the Plantation’s current concerns and what grants are available to meet those needs. In August of 2023 Dumais and her team, along with the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency team, met with board members and other area officials to discuss funding opportunities. They drove the roads with town officials while simultaneously discussing the application process. The site visit allowed town officials to describe the increased need for rebuilding roads to today’s standards in order to withstand the increase in traffic as well as extreme weather events.

“Harold Ross and Dallas Hill Roads, established in the late 1800’s, have seen considerable development since the days of camp easements and early forestry. Maintenance has continued on an as needed basis throughout their history. Continued development, an increase in traffic and extreme weather events has accelerated the need and frequency of emergency repairs as well as routine maintenance. Heather has continually followed up throughout the process and quickly answered the multitude of questions we have asked as a first-time applicant,” Gacki and Jones wrote.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA) team, Sara Bickford and Amanda Simoneau have offered their support and connected the Plantation with invaluable resources, including Maine DOT’s Aaron Buotte, who loaned two car counters for a month this fall to allow the town to assess traffic volume. FCEMA also created the Franklin County Emergency Plan, which has been adopted by the Plantation and is a prerequisite for the town to be eligible for FEMA funding.

Peter Coughlan, Director, Maine Local Roads Center and Paul Brown, “Maine’s Local Road Ranger”, provided free local road assistance while working with 1st Assessor Linda Jones throughout the fall. They created a plan for both roads to be sustainable long-term and have kept anticipated future growth in the area in mind as well as extreme weather events. Brown assessed the roads, reviewed soil sample analysis for the two Plantation roads that will be used for estimates of the road works.

The Plantation is currently seeking estimates for the road works based on the engineer’s report to be presented in FEMA BRIC grant applications. The report and further information can be obtained through the town office. Estimates are due to Dallas Plantation Town Office by Monday, January 8, 2023, and can be hand delivered to 436 Dallas Hill Road, Dallas Plantation, ME 04970, or emailed to Katrina Gacki, Town Clerk, townclerk@dallasplantation.com. While awaiting estimates Jones and Gacki are continuing to work on the application through the FEMA GO website.