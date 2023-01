FRANKLIN COUNTY – Due to the weather and road conditions, school is delayed or cancelled in Franklin County and surrounding regions today, Friday, January 13.

RSU 9 (Mt. Blue) – CANCELLED.

MSAD 58 (Mt. Abram) – CANCELLED.

Stratton School – CANCELLED.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School – CANCELLED.

RSU 74 (Carrabec) – two hour delay.

This page will be updated.