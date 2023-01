FRANKLIN COUNTY – With winter weather across the state last night and expected through much of the day, school delays have been called to allow safer morning travel.

MSAD 58 will have a two hour delay.

Stratton School will have NO school.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School will have a two hour delay.

RSU 73 will have a two hour delay.

Farmington Public Library will have a delayed opening at 1 p.m.

This list will be updated.