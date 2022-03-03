DHHS extends lease for another year

WILTON – The Maine Department of Health and Human Services recently announced the closure of the call center location in the Wilton Career Center.

The announcement sparked a lot of concern for the 45 employees this decision would impact. After investigating the reasons behind the decision and local representatives lobbying for those jobs, a new decision has been reached.

“The Maine Department of Health and Human services has revised its plan…in response to worker concerns about commuting to Lewiston and the landlord’s recent commitment to improved services,” Jackie Farwell, Communications Director, said.

DHHS will extend the lease for another year.