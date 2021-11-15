Dixfield teen dies, two others injured in single vehicle crash

PHILLIPS – A 15-year-old Dixfield boy was killed and two 18-year-old males were seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning on Weld Road.

At 8:01 a.m. the Franklin County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a single motor vehicle crash on Weld Road in Phillips.

According to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, “a 15-year-old male passenger of Dixfield was killed in the crash. A second passenger, 18-year-old Charlie Billings of Carthage, and the driver, 18-year-old Benjamin Carrol of Dixfield were both transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.”

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash as well as NorthStar ambulance and local fire departments to render aid. Deputies requested Maine State Police investigators respond due to the serious nature of the crash.

Preliminary investigative information suggests that “Carrol, who was driving a 2002 Nissan Maxima went off the right side of the roadway and struck several large trees. Speed is being considered as a contributing factor in this crash, however, it is still under investigation by the Maine State Police Crash Reconstruction Team,” Moss said.