Dog licenses due by Jan. 31 to avoid late fees

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Dog licenses for the state of Maine are due by the end of January. Register your dog now to avoid late fees!

State law requires that all dogs be licensed after the age of 6 months or 10 days after their adoption date. A $25 late fee will be charged starting on Feb. 1; be sure to register your dog by next Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The cost of registration differs depending on your dog. For “altered” dogs, meaning dogs that have been spayed or neutered, the registration fee is $6. For “unaltered” dogs, those who have not been spayed or neutered, the fee is $11. If registering for licenses online, the cost for each is $1 higher, meaning $7 and $12 respectively.

Local town offices will have dog licenses available and many towns have the option to renew online. Call or stop by your town office to find out more or register online here.

For more information on Maine dog licensing, visit https://www.maine.gov/online/dog_license/faq.html.