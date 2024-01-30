Domino’s awards $25,000 to Farmington for road plowing

FARMINGTON — Domino’s believes nothing should stand in the way of carrying out a hot delicious pizza in Farmington, including snowy, cold weather. In an effort to go above and beyond for pizza lovers across the country, Domino’s is awarding half a million dollars across 20 cities to support snow plowing efforts so that carryout customers can have access to hot pizza, even on the coldest, snowiest days. As part of this national initiative, the town of Farmington has been selected to receive a $25,000 snow plowing grant.

Farmington has been selected to receive this grant from an open call for nominations by the public via Plowingforpizza.com, where users submitted nominations with a zip code and email address. Grant offers are made based on a cluster of nominated zip codes surrounding a municipality where snowfall tends to be plentiful. The presence of a Domino’s store in the area is also considered. As a chosen municipality, Farmington will be listed on the Plowing for Pizza website, which will also feature images and footage from other plowing locations across the country.

“At Domino’s we’ve made delivery cars with warming ovens built in, paved roads to get your pizza home smoothly in perfect, hot condition, and offered pizza insurance for when that goes awry,” said Joe Jordan, Domino’s president of U.S. and global services. “To us, nothing should stand in the way of getting a delicious pizza, including snowy, cold weather. ​​So yes—you heard it right: a pizza company is actually helping to plow roads.”

The Farmington community will not only get funds to pay for clearing snow on wintry days, they will also get a winter-themed Domino’s Plowing for Pizza kit, including winter hats, scarves, snow measuring stick and sign, vehicle magnets and other themed items, including $200 in Domino’s gift cards, so ​​plow drivers can warm up with hot pizza after a cold, hard day of work.

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2023, Domino’s had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino’s generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, text-to-order and more. In 2023, Domino’s launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.