Driver transported to FMH after single vehicle crash in Strong

STRONG – A 19-year-old man was transported to the hospital after the car he was driving went off the road and hit a tree this morning.

At 10:19 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy Gray and Deputy Cusson of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Strong.

Benjermyn Starbird, 19, of Strong, was driving a 2014 Subaru Legacy southbound when he reportedly experienced a medical emergency causing him to drift to the opposite side of the road and into a tree.

No passengers were in the vehicle. Strong Fire Dept. personnel were called to the scene as well as a Northstar ambulance crew, and Main Street wrecker service removed the vehicle.

He was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.