Driver transported to hospital after dump truck rollover in Avon

AVON – The driver of a dump truck was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital following a rollover accident on Route 4 in Avon Wednesday afternoon, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols.

Around 1:45 p.m., Deputy Couture responded to a report of a dump truck rollover on Route 4. Investigation found that Larry Peaslee, 52, of Lewiston was driving a 2017 International dump truck owned by Archie’s Waste Disposal Services. Peaslee was driving southbound when he lost control of the truck as he entered a series of curves north of the ice cream shop in Avon. The truck ran off the road and rolled over completely before coming to rest on its side, one and one-quarter rotations.

There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

Due to fuel leakage at the scene, the Department of Environmental Protection was called to clean up the spill. The Department of Transportation was also called as a result of the considerable damage due to the roadway.

The driver was transported by NorthStar Ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Deputy Couture was assisted by Deputy Gray, Chief Deputy Lowell, and Lt. Rackliffe. A trooper with the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit also responded to the scene. Dutch Gap Auto removed the truck.