Drug seizure and arrest on Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington.

FARMINGTON – On December 20 at approximately 12 p.m. members of Farmington Police Department and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant at 733 Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington, Police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in a press release.

The search warrant was the result of a two-month long investigation into alleged trafficking of cocaine and cocaine base (“Crack”) conducted by Farmington Police Sergeant Ethan Boyd.

Approximately 75 grams of Cocaine and Cocaine Base were seized along with a 9mm HiPoint pistol and $3,260 in suspected drug proceeds were seized.

D’kota R. Rowe, age 29 of Farmington was arrested and charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Schedule Drugs, a class B felony and Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drug, a Class D misdemeanor.