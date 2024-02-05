Drug seizure and arrests on Wilton Road in Farmington

FARMINGTON – On February 1, 2024, at approximately 3:52 p.m. Farmington Police Sergeant Ethan Boyd received a complaint about a vehicle operating west on Wilton Road in Farmington, according to a news release from Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles on Monday, February 5. The caller reported the vehicle was “all over the road” and the female driver “couldn’t keep her eyes open,.” A female passenger was also reported to be “slumped over.”

Sergeant Boyd responded to the scene from the downtown area of Farmington and located the vehicle parked at a business on Wilton Road. The driver had gone into the store, leaving the passenger in the vehicle. Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Morgan arrived to assist and located the driver, identified as Heather Gotto, age 37 of Rumford, ME inside the store. Gotto returned to the vehicle and met with officers. The passenger was identified as Tammy K. Toth, age 36, also of Rumford, ME.

Sergeant Boyd continued his investigation and subsequently determined that Tammy Toth was in possession of approximately 28 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 13 hydrocodone pills, and $1,429 in suspected drug proceeds, which were seized. Toth was arrested and charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Schedule Drugs (Class B) and Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs with Prior Conviction (Class C).

Heather Gotto was found to be in possession of approximately 3.3 grams of Methamphetamine. Gotto was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs (Class C).

Gotto and Toth were transported to Franklin County Detention Center.