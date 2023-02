FRANKLIN COUNTY – In light of the forecasted weather conditions Friday, Feb. 17, schools are releasing students early to allow time for safe transportation back home.

RSU 9 – Middle School and High School, 12 p.m.; Elementary School, 1 p.m.

RSU 74 – early dismissal at 11 a.m.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School – early dismissal at 11:30 a.m.

MSAD 58 – early dismissal at 11:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.