Electrical issues lead to fire in Avon residence; very minor damage

AVON – A reported structure fire Thursday morning resulted in very minor damage, according to Phillips Fire Chief James Gould.

The fire was reported in a log cabin in Avon a little after 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Electrical wires were run up the inside corner of the cabin and stapled to the logs with metal wire staples; over time the staples wore through the plastic casing over the electrical wires and created a short. This caught the chinking between the logs on fire, then spread through the chinking to an exterior floodlight secured to the end of one of the logs.

The homeowner discovered the issue at 3 a.m., Gould said, and put it out with an extinguisher. Believing it was taken care of, the homeowner stayed up and observed it.

In the morning, the homeowner discovered that there was still smoldering in the chinking in the wall, and called for the fire department.

Strong and Phillips responded while mutual aid from Kingfield and Weld were cancelled en route; after cutting off the power, firefighters were able to readily extinguish the fire.

There was some damage to the electrical system and very minor damage to the outside of the residence, with ‘virtually no damage’ inside the home, Gould said.