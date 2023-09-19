Estimated $70,000 in scheduled drugs seized in Carthage

CARTHAGE – Four individuals were arrested and a large quantity of scheduled drugs were seized as evidence after a search warrant was executed in Carthage Monday afternoon, Sheriff Scott Nichols reported Tuesday morning.

On September 18, shortly before 2 p.m., Detective Jake Richards, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and Task Force Agents with the FBI Safe Streets program executed a search warrant at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Information gleaned from that search lead them to another residence located nearby on the Carthage Road. As a result of the warrant, a large quantity of scheduled drugs was seized as evidence, and four people were arrested and charged.

The investigation was initiated by Patrol Deputy Austin Couture from information he received on July 14, 2023, Nichols said. From there, Detective Richards started his investigation that also involved Maine Drug Enforcement Agency officers. Months of preparation cumulated with the search warrant being executed and a rough estimate of 460 grams being seized with an estimated street value of $70,000.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Victor Nunez-Mauriz (23) of Hyde Park Mass was arrested for Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Cocaine 112 grams or more and Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs.

Jennifer Nisby (45) of Carthage was arrested for Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Cocaine 112 grams or more and Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs.

Quinn Corkum (26) of Jay Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs.

Jody Morris (47) of Carthage Aggravated trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Cocaine 112 grams or more and Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.