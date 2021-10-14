Eustis man killed in single vehicle crash

EUSTIS – A single-vehicle crash is under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; the incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 8.

Deputy Frost, State Police Sgt. Rick Moody and State Police Trooper Randy Hall responded to the report around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Brian Ricker, 58, of Eustis, dead at the scene. According to reports, Ricker was driving a 2020 GMC south on the Arnold Trail road when he crossed the centerline and went off the road. Ricker’s vehicle struck several trees and rolled over. He was declared dead at the scene.

Officers were assisted by the Eustis Fire Department.