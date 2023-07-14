Farmington board sends out bids for fire equipment, community center roof

FARMINGTON – The Select Board rejected a $2.4 million bid on the Community Center roof replacement project Tuesday night. The original estimate for the cost of the project was $660,000, and even allowing for inflation, the bid was considered too high.

The board voted to reject the bid and send it back out to bid with a longer time period for completion of the project, as time constraints and full schedules were considered part of the reason for low interest in the project.

The Farmington Fire Department requested permission for two vehicle projects. The 2010 pickup truck that serves as a utility vehicle for the department is in need of significant rust repair and the department believed it more cost-effective to go out to bid for a new pickup truck. Chief Tim Hardy believed that the department would be able to reuse much of the accessories such as light bar, siren, and radios from the 2010 for the new truck, reducing the cost of outfitting a vehicle. This was discussed during the budget process and the board voted to go out for bid on a new pickup.

The board also approved a request to purchase a new subframe for the squad truck. During routine maintenance the department discovered rust damage to the subframe of the body of the truck. After researching options and communicating with the manufacturer, Hardy advised the board that the best option would be to purchase a new subframe and install it in-house. The new subframe would be made of stainless steel which would prevent this issue in the future.

The board approved the purchase of the subframe and the cost of shipping to the department at up to $7,000, to come out of the department’s equipment reserve account.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org