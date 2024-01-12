Farmington deaths ruled homicide, authorities say

FARMINGTON – On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at approximately 10:45 am, the Franklin County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the discovery of two deceased people at the Pawsitive Dog Kennel at 274 Red Schoolhouse Road in Farmington.

Officers responded to the business and confirmed two people were deceased within the business.

The deceased have been identified as 76-year-old Jean Robinson of Farmington and 53-year-old Allison Cumming of Farmington. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the manner of death homicide. The cause of death is not being released at this time.

State Police Major Crimes Unit Detectives, Farmington Police Officers, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

State Police continue to emphasize there is no danger to the public.

Additional information will be released when the investigation dictates it’s appropriate to do so.