Farmington Fair returns

FARMINGTON – Farmington’s 180th fair has returned this week, showcasing its usual lineup of exhibitions, traditional events, and rides. Fair attendants will be attempting to make the week-long event as Covid-friendly as possible with face coverings required indoors and hand sanitizing stations throughout the grounds.

Some of the big classic events to be held include the Drag your Neighbor event held on Monday 20 at 6:30 p.m. with registration at 5 p.m. The truck and tractor pull championships are on Thursday 23 and Friday 24 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 25 is the locally famous Demolition Derby at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a variety of contests, and raffles such as the costume contest for children three and four years of age, and the bike drawings. The entire program flyer is available on the Farmington Fair’s website.

For additional questions call (207)778-6083.