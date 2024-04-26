Update: Farmington Falls Road reopened to single lane traffic

Update: per Farmington Police Chief Ken Charles, as of 3:20 p.m. the Farmington Falls Road has a single lane open allowing one-way traffic.

FARMINGTON – This morning, Friday, April 26, at approximately 10:24 a.m. Franklin County Regional Communications Center received 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle crash on Farmington Falls Road near Big Apple convenience store and Franklin Avenue.

Farmington Police Chief Ken Charles responded along with Farmington Fire Department and NorthStar Ambulance. It was determined that Cole McCourt, age 18, of Wilton was operating his 2014 Chevrolet Cruze west bound when he fell asleep, crossed the centerline, and left the roadway and striking a utility pole.

The pole was severed, and utility lines were down, blocking the road. Farmington Fire and Public Works set up roadblocks and diverted traffic. Central Maine Power was quick to respond and work is underway to clear the roadway, however at the time of this release, power has not been restored and traffic on the Farmington Falls Road continues to be diverted.

McCourt suffered minor injuries and refused ambulance transport, Charles said.

As of 2:36 p.m., CMP reported just under 1,500 customers impacted by a power outage, with the majority in Farmington and Temple.