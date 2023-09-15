Farmington Fire awarded FEMA grant for new SCBA compressor and fill station

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that three emergency service departments in Farmington, Stoneham, and Augusta have been awarded a total of $2,662,502.22 in federal grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Fiscal Year 2022 Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs.

Farmington Fire Department will receive $71,428.57 to purchase a new breathing air compressor and fill station. The compressor and fill station are for the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) system that firefighters use in hazardous situations such as smoke-filled environments where it is unsafe to breathe the surrounding air.

Farmington Fire Chief Timothy D. Hardy said that the department’s current unit was purchased in 2004 and is worn out, with numerous breakdowns over the past couple years. The new system will be similar to the current, and the department is beginning the process of exploring different options and manufacturers. The project will be sent out to bid once the department determines the bid criteria and needs. Hardy said the town would have 5% match, which the select board approved Tuesday night.

Currently, Farmington Fire fills their own SCBA air bottles, and bottles for neighboring departments in Temple, Industry, New Sharon, and Chesterville.

“Supporting the effectiveness of Maine’s first responders is crucial to the overall health and safety of our communities,” said Senators Collins and King. “This funding for emergency services in Farmington, Stoneham, and Augusta will help to enhance the departments’ capabilities and better ensure the well-being of those who bravely serve and protect the people of Maine.”

The funding is allocated as follows:

Assistance to Firefighters Grants:

– Stoneham Rescue Service – $126,126.85 to purchase new power cot and lift systems.

Staffing for Adequate Fire Emergency Response:

– Augusta Fire Department – $2,464,946.80 to hire eight new firefighters.

In April, the Senate passed the Fire Grants and Safety Act, led by Senators Collins and Gary Peters (D-MI) and co-sponsored by Senator King, to extend federal programs that support local fire departments across the country. The bipartisan bill would reauthorize FEMA’s SAFER grant program, the AFG program, and the United States Fire Administration (USFA). These programs are used by local fire departments to address staffing needs, purchase equipment, develop fire training and education programs, and improve emergency medical services. Senator Collins also delivered remarks on the Senate floor to express her support for the legislation.