Farmington Fire Department Monthly Report for December 2022

FARMINGTON – During December 2022, Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. saw a very active month for calls due to strong winds and an unusual heavy snow storm. During the storms, 51 calls were received of the month’s total 78 calls. This year the total number of calls, a record, was 513 emergency responses.

As we proceed through the winter months, it is important to keep safety practices in minds. Some of these include keeping all emergency exits clear of snow and ice, having a list of emergency phone numbers for home repair persons that might be needed if unknown home damages occur, and knowing how and where emergency shuts offs are for fuel heaters and electricity. If you remove ashes from heating device be sure to use a metal bucket, sturdy shovel and place the removed ashes outside of building either in the snow or on mineral soil.

Have you checked your Emergency Go Kit lately for necessary food items, medical items, extra “folding money,” needed clothing and special need items? Keep in mind that the age of family members may require a variety of different items and sizes. If you have to travel be sure to leave extra time for unknown road conditions and maybe a detour here and there. During heavy rains/flooded roads, don’t drive through “standing” water or drive around “road closed” signs.

If it is necessary to store flammable liquids, be sure that they are not kept in the living areas of your home. These items should be clearly marked/labeled and put in metal containers if possible.

During inclement weather or when you have time, give your distant family members or your neighbor a phone call/email to see how they are doing and if every thing is OK. This is just a friendly reminder for all of us. Be safe, stay off thin pond/lake ice and have a good season.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered 78 emergency calls in December of 2022. During the month weather played a significant part in the types of calls. As you will see in the listings, storms were the major cause for assistance and removing hazards. The calls were for the following:

3 Building fires.

1 Vehicle fire.

2 Brush/Grass fires.

3 Fire Alarm Investigations.

5 Some Investigations.

1 Gas Leak/Odor.

35 Trees/Lines Down.

7 Motor Vehicle Accidents w/ Injury.

5 MVA General Clean up.

11 Service Calls.

3 Flooded Roadways.

2 Cancelled Enroute.

78 Total Calls; Average turn out per call, 5

Mutual aid given: Livermore Falls, New Sharon, Strong

Mutual aid received: New Sharon

The December 17 snow storm saw 30 related calls, and 21 calls for the rainstorm on the 23rd. The Department responded to 513 calls for service/assistance in 2022; this was an increase of 7% over 2021. The total is the greatest number of calls received by the department since record keeping started.

Air bottles filled: three for Chesterville, seven for Farmington; total of 10.

Training sessions: Cancer causes in the fire service and prevention practices; Air Bags – types and uses with hands-on opportunity.

The hiring process was conducted for a new hire and a proposal for a Diesel Exhaust System for the vehicle bays was submitted; it was approved and voted to purchase on January 10, 2023.

Report by S. Clyde Ross, Deputy Fire Chief, January 12, 2023