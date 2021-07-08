Farmington Fire Rescue Department June 2021 report

FARMINGTON – During the month of June, the Farmington Fire Rescue Department assisted with 42 calls for a variety of emergencies. Weather conditions have caused a number of trees and power/phone cable lines to be displaced putting drivers and property owners at risk from time to time. Motor vehicle crashes seemed to have slowed down this month but drivers still need to pay close attention as summer traffic increases.

Assists to the NorthStar ambulance service showed an increase this month as several serious situations occurred in the area. Hot weather and summer activities can lead to numerous types of emergency situations, please pay attention to being safe.

Area fire fighters have been involved with the Fire Fighter I and II class since early spring. The final written examination and Skills End Test have been completed. More then 40 fire fighters from around the state participated in the End Test, 30 of those people were from local area departments. We congratulate those who successfully completed this class.

If you are planning any outside burning, remember to obtain a Burn Permit from your local fire warden or fire department.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following calls in June 2021;

2 Odor Calls/Propane-Other (154 High St., 200 Fairbanks Rd.)

4 Alarms (107 Anson St., 204 Middle St., 161 Osborne Rd., 746 Town Farm Rd.)

2 Structure Fires (29 Congil St., 14 Pleasant Dr.)

2 Service Calls (Sandy River Terrace, Seamon Rd.)

11 Lines Down/Trees Down (294 Perham St., 2-174 Sandy River Terrace, 351 Holley Rd, 352 Holley Rd., 2-300 Clover Mill Rd., 118 South Strong Rd., 181 Owen Mann Rd., Fairbanks Rd., Bridge St.)

1 Permitted Burn (123 Adams Circle)

1 Carbon Monoxide Alarm (579 Lucy Knowles Rd.)

4 Vehicles Crashes-10-55s (101 Fyfe Rd., 190 Farmington Falls Rd., 389 Farmington Falls Rd., Bog Rd.)

7 Assist NorthStar (112 Willow Springs Dr. 141 Oak St., 15 Forest Hill Dr., 136 Morrison Hill, 170 Middle St., 153 Farmington Falls Rd., Philbrick Ball Park)

1 Vehicle Fire (580 Lucy Knowles Rd.)

3 Fuel Spills (654 Wilton Rd., 2-Front St.)

1 Electrical Problem (710 Wilton Rd.)

1 Brush Fire (Butterfield Rd.)

1 Assist Police Dept. (139 Croswell Rd.)

1 Elevator Problem (129 Seamon Rd.)

42 Total Calls; Aver. Turn Out Per Call 4.5; Mutual Aid to: Industry, Jay, Livermore Falls, New Vineyard and Temple

Air bottles filled: Farmington 7, Temple, 2, Warden Service 2; 11 total

Chief and others: Town Safety Meeting, Dept. Heads Meeting (Bell), Dispatch Advisory Meeting (Bell, T.A. Hardy, Wilcox), Fire Fighter I and II State – Skills End Test (several of

Farmington Fire Fighters assisted)

– Report submitted by Deputy Chief S. Clyde Ross