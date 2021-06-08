Farmington Fire Rescue Department May report

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Fire Rescue Department answered 22 calls in May, slightly fewer than normal but acceptable for the dry weather conditions.

As usual, the automobile crashes continued to be the most answered calls, a total of eight crashes in the month. Four Brush fires did occur and were extinguished before any serious damage could occur. It is still necessary to get a Burn Permit before any burns and be sure the weather conditions are not too dry. One can check the Monthly Report for any additional calls that were answered.

Training continues as usual and we have completed the necessary Hazardous Material refresher class. The new training center at the Mt. Blue Campus is being used by several departments and the current Fire Fighter I and II class. This facility has many opportunities for a variety of training situations.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following calls in May 2021;

1 Propane Odor (119 Livermore Falls Rd.)

4 Brush Fires (103 Brickyard Rd., Rt.27 N.), Church St., 502 Knowlton Cor. Rd.)

2 Alarms (107 Orchard St., 746 Town Farm Rd.)

1 Tree on Lines (Cahoon Rd.)

1 Assist Police (134 Vienna Rd.)

8 Auto Crashes (10-55s) (Main St., 235 North Chesterville Rd., 711 Knowlton Cor. Rd., Seamon/Knowlton Cor. Rd., Farmington Falls Rd., 131 Wilton Rd., 454 Wilton Rd. 603 Wilton Rd.)

2 Fuel Spills (615 Wilton Rd., 414 Wilton Rd.)

2 Structure Fires (985 Main St. Wilton, 32 Masterman Ave. Wilton)

1 Assist Citizen (133 Prescott St.)

22 Total calls; 6.4 Aver. Turn out per Call; MUTUAL AID TO; 2 Chesterville, 3 Wilton

AIR BOTTLES FILLED:

27 Farmington

TRAINING:

Repelling at the Training Center, all day Hazardous Materials training (department)