Farmington Fire Rescue Department Report for February 2021

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. had a very busy month of February 2021, answering 46 calls from the public. These calls ranged from simply opening a door to an apartment to more serious structure fires.

Motor vehicle accidents continued to be the most frequent request for assistance followed by alarms (for burned food, pulled call alarm units, detectors needing new batteries) and assisting NorthStar (lift assists and person in distress).

There was an incident with a sliding accident, juveniles enjoying outside fun but had an accident requiring emergency service people.

Structure fires hit us hard this month, two serious property losses in town and two fatalities. These fires take time to extinguish and do the necessary investigation for cause and origin. The fire department received manpower and apparatus assistance from neighboring towns and the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office at these scenes. Weather conditions, time of day and location all contributed to the difficulties of extinguishing these fires. The other side of the coin is we go to assist of neighboring towns when called. Today none of the local towns have enough man power to handle serious emergency calls, which is why Mutual Aid is so necessary.

It is important to have smoke alarms/CO detectors in all housing units. These units need to be cleaned from time to time and new batteries installed; lives can be saved with good operating alarms. Remember too; keep combustible materials at least three feet away from any operating heating units.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following calls in February 2021:

1 Fuel Leak (289 Main St,)

10 10-55s (402 Town Farm Rd., Bridge St., 456 Morrison Hill Rd., 309 Main St., 317 Main. Rt 27N, 330 Farmington Falls Rd. & High St.,550 Industry Rd.,174 Whittier Rd. 507 Wilton Rd.)/

2 Chimney Fires (202 Wilton Rd. 4 Shadagee Rd.)

2 Water Problems (154 Marvel St., 122 Starling St.)

2 Lines Down/Low (438 Webster Rd., 204 Cascade Lane)

7 Assist NorthStar (192 Marvel St., 2-1200 Fairbanks Rd., 122 Summit Ave., 2-114 Thompson Walton Court, 132 Cherry Wood Ln.)

9 Alarms (111 South St., 119 Livermore Falls Rd., 2-126 Lincoln St., 175 Knowlton Cor. Rd., 2-118 Pine Tree Ln., 2-143 Pleasant St.)

1 Debris Fire (300 Fairbanks Rd.)

1 Sliding Accident (388 High St.)

1 Odor/Smell (381 Bailey Hill Rd.)

1 Assist Police Dept. (223 Broadway)

4 Structure Fires (183 Box Shop Hill, 66 Rangeley Rd., 313 Swan Rd., 160 Clover Mill Rd. – 2 fatalities)

1 Lock Out (Irving’s 309 Main St.)

2 Propane Smell (382 High St., Fairbanks/Town Farm Rd.)

1 Smoke (167 Livermore Falls Rd.)

1 Burned Food (126 Lincoln St.)

46 Total Calls; Aver. Turn out per Call 5.5

MUTUAL AID TO INDUSTRY, PHILLIPS, NEW SHARON

MUTUAL AID RECEIVED; 2 CHESTERVILLE, 2 JAY, 2 NEW SHARON, 2 STRONG, 2 TEMPLE, 2 WILTON (for structure fires)

NO TRAINING IN FEBRUARY

AIR BOTTLES FILLED: FARMINGTON 22, INDUSTRY 3, WELD 3 = TOTAL 28