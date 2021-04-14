Farmington Fire Rescue Department report for March

FARMINGTON – March has again offered numerous challenges to the fire department with calls ranging from gaining entry into a building to structure fires. Weather conditions saw several calls for trees and powers lines/communication cables down causing un-needed hazards for citizens; remember no lines are safe to touch.

Motor vehicle accidents continue to be a topic of concerns; road conditions, driver inattention and just being in hurry are leading causes of this problem. It might be necessary for people to give themselves a little extra travel time or be more attentive to seasonal weather.

Propane odor calls, in several cases running out of propane, have caused people to be concerned. Checking on fuel levels and having heating equipment serviced might be necessary as a way of cutting down needed emergency calls.

Structure fires continue to draw attention; improper fueling/storage of combustibles, lack of smoke alarms and personal habits seem to be some of the causes. It might be necessary to check your home escape plan and have family discussions on what to do in emergency situations.

As we approach the spring clean up season, remember it is necessary to have a Burn Permit if outside burning is one of your choices. If you need Smoke Detectors check with your local fire department, they may be able to assist you.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following calls in March 2021;

9 10-55s (2-Wilton Rd., 833 Knowlton Cor. Rd. (1 Fatal), 254 Wilton Rd., 163 Chesterville Rd., 824 Fairbanks Rd., 113 Quebec St., 399 Wilton Rd., 463 Croswell/Rt. 2)

2 Service Call (368 Main St., 160 Clover Mill Rd.)

4 Structure Fires (35 Lovejoy Rd., 194 Waltonen Rd., 108 Brahmer Rd., 113 High St.)

9 Alarms (172 High St., 6-185 Pleasant St., 136 Sandy River Terrace, 181 Franklin Health Commons)

15 Trees/Lines Down (500 New Vineyard Rd., Hazel Thompson/Ethel Walton, Hilltop Estates Seamon Rd.,. 264 Titcomb Hill Rd.,587 Whittier Rd., 147 Vacation Estates, 690 Holley Rd., 970 Industry Rd., 116 Partridge Rd., Skunk Hollow, 257 Weeks Mills Rd., Perkins St., Red School House Rd.,168 South Strong Rd.)

3 Steam/Water Leak (145 North St., 531 Whittier Rd.,536 Wilton Rd.)

5 Propane Odor (124 Town Farm Rd., 294 Seamon Rd., 216 Wilton Rd., 553 Wilton Rd. 634 Wilton Rd.)

2 Assist Police Dept. (2-113 High St.)

1 Medical Emergency (175 Croswell Rd.)

1 Bomb Threat (615 Wilton Rd.)

1 Chimney Problem (147 Granite Heights)

52 Total Calls; Aver. Turn Out per Call 5.8; MUTUAL AID TO: Industry, 2-New Vineyard,

Templ

TRAINING; Snowmobile Rescue Techniques with the Gator and packaging skills.

AIR BOTTLES FILLED; FARMINGTON 5, TEMPLE 2, WELD 8 = 15 TOTAL FILLED

CHIEF and OTHERS; Press Conference with Fire Marshal’s Office (Bell), Joel Davis, Fire Inspector retirement (Bell, T.A. Hardy), Interview of new perspective member (several).