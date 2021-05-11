Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. April Report

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Fire Dept. continued to be busy during the month of April. One area of interest was the number of alarms (smoke alarms/C0 detectors), this could be that batteries needed to be changed or the units needed to be replaced. It is a good idea to check these units in your buildings on a regular basis. Motor Vehicle crashes still take time and often cause bodily injury and property damage.

Windy days have caused power/phone lines to be damaged and some roads had to be closed for short periods of time.

Training continues to be a regular and necessary part of the fire service. The CPR refresher class was completed with the assistance of NorthStar Ambulance personnel. The use of portable water supplies and pumping units, not often used, need to be refreshed during the dry spring season and for “off road” fire locations.

As a reminder, for outside burning, ones needs to get a Burning Permit and be sure to have adequate help available to assist you with your burn. Keep a good eye on the weather, wind can cause unintended things to happen, be careful.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following calls in April 2021:

7 Alarms (615 Wilton Rd., 107 Orchard St., 219 High St., 482 Farmington Falls Rd., 125 Belcher Rd., 145 North St., 111Franklin Health Commons)

4 Motor Vehicle Crashes (2-Wilton Rd., 369 Wilton Rd., 114 Philbrick St.)

1 Downed Tree in Road (Red School House Rd.)

4 Power Lines/Phone Lines down (270 Red School House Rd., Middle St., 269 Middle St Front St.)

3 Medical Assists (260 Davis Rd., 219 Titcomb Hill Rd.,114 Thompson/Walton Court)

1 Unauthorized Burn (502 Wilton Rd.)

1 Possible Structure Fire ( 121 Orchard St.)

2 Smoke/Steam (Wilton Rd., 115 Town Farm Rd.)

1 Woods Fire (9 Pine St.)

2 Grass Fires (251 Stinchfield Hill Rd., 534 Holley Rd.)

3 Odor/Propane/Smoke (Main St., 2-129 Seamon Rd.)

1 Pedestrian/Vehicle (Main St.)

2 Service Calls (251 New Vineyard Rd., Galilee Rd.)

1 CO Problem (114 Thompson/Walton Court)

1 Authorized Burn

34 Total Calls; 4.8 Aver. Turn Out Per Call; MUTUAL AID TO; CHESTERVILLE, JAY

TRAINING; CPR Refresher Class; Pumping Portable Water tanks on Squad and John Deere Gator Units

AIR BOTTLES FILLED: March and April: CHESTERVILLE 2; FARMINGTON 31, NEW SHARON 2; NEW VINEYARD 4, TEMPLE 6; WELD 13

TOTAL = 58

CHIEF AND OTHERS; Maine Fire Chiefs Zoom Meeting (Bell), County Commissioners Meeting (Bell, T.A. Hardy), Meeting with Daryl Wood (Bell), Town Public Hearing (several) Town Safety Meeting (Bell), Inspection of St. Joseph’s Parish Hall (Bell, T.D. Hardy), Dispatch Advisory Meeting (Bell, T.A. Hardy, Wilcox), Town Dept. Heads Meeting (Bell)