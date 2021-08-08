Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. July 2021 report

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered 35 emergency calls during the month of July 2021. As usual these calls are for numerous situations that citizens feel it necessary to have emergency personnel in attendance. Vehicle crashes continue to be the leader in necessary calls; causes of these range from speed to inattention and improper operation. Odors and fallen trees still occur from time to time because of weather conditions.

It is still necessary to obtain a Burn Permit before doing outside burning. These can be found on the internet and there is no charge to get a permit. When doing outside burning be sure to have adequate personnel to assist you and check daily weather conditions for wind.

Be sure to check your smoke alarm on a regular basis and change the battery as directions indicate. Stay safe, check on your neighbors and have some fun.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following calls in July 2021;

12 Vehicle crashes (10-55s); Farmington Falls Rd., 586 Wilton Rd., Rt. & Jay St., Fairbanks Rd.,

209 Main St., 3 – Wilton Rd., 303 Wilton Rd., Industry/Middle St., 770 Knowlton Corner Rd., 446 Farmington Falls Rd.

6 Odor/Propane Smell (118 Knowlton Corner Rd., 2-133 Middle St., 249 Farmington Falls Rd., 186 Broadway, 154 High St.)

1 Trees Down (219 Fairbanks Rd.)

2 Fuel Spills (528 Wilton Rd., 507 Wilton Rd.)

3 Assist EMS (141 Silver Maple Lane, 112 Willow Springs Dr. 163 Wilton Rd.)

1 Sleeping Driver in a car (175 Knowlton Corner Rd.)

3 Power Lines Down (2 – 434 Porter Hill Rd., 129 Starling St.)

1 Standby at Station (Temple Rd. incident)

1 Burned Food (293 Perham St. Apt. #5)

2 Smoke (130 Earl Rd., Town Farm Rd.)

2 Alarms (632 Wilton Rd., 11 Franklin Health Commons FMH)

1 Service Call (Church St.)

35 Total Calls; 5.2 Aver. Turn Out per Call; Mutual Aid to: Wilton

Training; Ladders, Uses, positions and carries; Emergency Vehicle Operation (1 Person), Hose water flow and pressures for New Nozzles.

Air bottles filled: Farmington 6.

Chief and others: County Meeting New Sharon (several), visitors to the Station from Work First (3 visits), Fire Prevention at Mallett School three classes (Day Crew), NorthStar Advisory Meeting (Chief Bell), Truck at the Summer Fest for viewing, showing new Training Facility to the Chesterville Fire Dept. members for their training use (Chief Bell).

– Report submitted by Deputy Chief S. Clyde Ross, 8/2/21