Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. monthly report for August

FARMINGTON – As we approach the heating season, now is the time to be making arrangements for heating supplies, cleaning heating units and checking the chimney for any defects that might need attention. Have you checked your smoke alarms (detectors) recently and how about the CO detector? It’s time to change batteries and be sure that all units have been cleaned/vacuumed out if possible.

Have you lined up someone to plow your driveway or take care of winter shoveling, if needed? Is the emergency call list up to date and have you checked to see if phone numbers are the most recent ones?

During the upcoming cool months make it a habit to check on neighbors, older friends or relatives to see how they are doing and if they might need some assistance. Checking on friends out of state might be a good idea too.

Alternative heating units need careful attention as in uses, maintenance and proper placement when they are used. Be careful to see that pets and children are not going to interfere with the use of these devices, some do tip over when accidentally hit. Be sure to use the proper fuels and electrical cords if using portable heating units and follow the manufacturers instructions.

Keep your emergency evacuation plan updated and have all family members understand how it is to be used. Be safe!

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered 26 calls for assistance in August of 2022 for the following;

1 Smoke Detector Malfunction

4 Motor Vehicle accidents with injuries

2 Motor Vehicle accidents with no injuries

2 EMS Calls

1 Electrical wiring problem

1 Power lines down

2 Detector-No Fire

1 False Alarm

1 Dispatch Cancel enroute

2 Wildfires

2 Vehicle accident clean ups

3 Alarms-Unintentional

1 Building Fire

2 Vehicle fires

1 Standby at Station

26 Total Calls; Aver. Turn out per call 6.5; Mutual aid to: Industry, Jay x 2, New Sharon, Temple and Wilton.

Training: Vent chainsaw operations/techniques; Positive and negative vent fan operations. These at the Training Site on the Mt. Blue Campus.

Air bottles filled: Farmington 34 (filled or topped off tanks); Scuba 2; Temple 4 = TOTAL 40

Chief and Others; County Fire Meeting Strong (several), fire Truck sales representative here for review work, Town Safety Meeting.

– Report submitted by S.Clyde Ross, Deputy Chief