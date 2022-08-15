Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. monthly report for July

FARMINGTON – During the month of July the Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered 35 emergency calls requiring apparatus and personnel to respond. These calls were for a variety of reasons from outside fires, motor vehicle incidents and various alarms.

Dry weather conditions are still with us and if you are planning to do outside burning be sure to check with the fire department to obtain a burn permit. Permits can be found online and there is no charge for them, just be prepared and follow the guidelines when burning.

If you haven’t had your winter heating units cleaned and serviced this is a good time to make an appointment with your heating company to get this done. If you burn wood it might be a good idea to have the chimney checked and if necessary cleaned. It’s not too early to get your wood piled and dried for the coming season and begin to check oil dealers for prices and availability of fuels.

Schools will be opening in a few weeks so be aware of children walking, riding bicycles and that school buses will be on the roads. When approaching a school bus be sure to stop (in all directions) when the red lights are flashing.

Have you reviewed your home emergency escape plan and updated your emergency phone listings? Be sure that all family members are familiar this list. This plan can be helpful to all family members when any emergency occurs. This is a good time to check all smoke and CO detectors, change batteries if necessary.

Be sure to check on your neighbors and family members who live out of town during the up coming heating season just to see if they are OK.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered 35 calls for assistance in July 2022; these calls are for the following:

2 Smoke Detector Malfunctions.

2 Alarms – No fire.

5 Potential Accidents.

3 Odor of Smoke.

4 Dispatch Cancel in Route.

1 Vehicle Accident Clean Up.

2 Motor Vehicle Accidents with Injury.

1 Cooking Fire, confined to container.

1 Unauthorized Burn.

1 Fire in Structure, not a building.

1 Water Problem.

2 Emergency Medical Situations,

3 Assist Police.

1 Detector activation – unintentional.

1 Authorized Burn.

1 Electrical Equipment Problem.

1 Citizen Complaint.

1 Propane Leak.

1 Lock Out.

1 Public Service Assist.

35 Total Calls; Aver. Turn Out per Call 6; Mutual aid offered to: Jay, Strong, Wilton.

Training: Traffic Control/Directing, New support Struts and Air Bags demonstrated

Air bottles filled: SCUBA 8, Farmington 4, Industry 3 = 15 TOTAL

Chief and Others: Juvenile interaction (Ross), Maine Fire Chiefs Meeting (T.D. Hardy, Ross, Bell), Selectmen’s Meeting (department for announcement of new Fire Chief T.D. Hardy)

– Report submitted by Deputy Chief S. Clyde Ross