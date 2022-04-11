Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. monthly report for March

FARMINGTON – Once again the Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered calls in March for a variety of emergency situations. Building fires, Accident clean ups, alarms and motor vehicle accidents with injuries were the most numerous calls requiring emergency unit responses.
As we approach spring clean-ups be sure to obtain a burn permit if you are planning to do outside burning. It is best to burn, if possible, after 5 p.m. and try to have adequate helpers to assist you. Keep an eye to the weather as rain and high water may come in the next few weeks; remember don’t drive through “Road Closed” signs if high water is present. Speaking of water, be careful doing any boating this spring as cold water can cause many serious situations; just be safe.
As we look forward to another heating season, it is a good idea to get any heating units cleaned and serviced during the coming months.
The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following calls in March 2022;
1 Motor Vehicle accident (105 Cowen Hill Rd.)]
2 Control Burn (Permit) 119 Vipah Ln., 454 Farmington Falls Rd.)
4 Assist NorthStar (122 Anson St., 204 Main St., 181 Brown Rd., 129 Orchard St.)
2 Furnace Malfunction (2-121 County Way)
4 Building Fires (195 Glenn Harris Rd., 135 Dunham Rd., 37 Hartwell Rd., 363 Town Farm Rd.)
1 Smoke Detector Activation (147 Pleasant St.)
1 Heavy Equipment Fire (121 Vipah Ln.)
5 Alarms (126 Lincoln St., 746 Town Farm Rd., 112 Willow Spring Dr., 245 Main St., 116 Middle St.)
1 Unauthorized Burn (181 Box Shop Hill)
2 Gas Leaks (11 School Ln., 129 Main St.)
4 Accident Clean Up (323 Farmington Falls Rd., 690 Wilton Rd., 137 Farmington Falls Rd., 184 Farmington Falls Rd.)
1 Gasoline Spill (564 Wilton Rd.)
4 Motor Vehicle Accidents w/ Injuries (579 Farmington Falls Rd., 108 Fairbanks Rd., 130 Seamon Rd., 100 Broadway)
1 Brush Fire (850 Farmington Falls Rd.)
1 Dispatch Cancel (34 Elm St.)
1 Dumpster Fire (124 Town Farm Rd.)
1 Vehicle Fire (470 Morrison Hill Rd.)
1 Cooking Fire (978 New Vineyard Rd.)
1 Power Line Down (281 Clover Mill Rd.)
38 Total calls; 7 Aver. Turn Out per Call; Mutual Aid to: Jay, 3-New Sharon, New Vineyard, Strong
Training: Chainsaw Operations; Snow Mobile Rescue/Transport
Air Bottles filled: Chesterville 4; Farmington 4; New Sharon 1 = 9 Total
Chief and others: County Fire Meeting (several), Maine Fire Chiefs Conference (Ross, Bell), T.D. Hardy (Conn. Fire Academy)
– Report submitted by S. Clyde Ross, Deputy Chief