Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. monthly report for March

FARMINGTON – Once again the Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered calls in March for a variety of emergency situations. Building fires, Accident clean ups, alarms and motor vehicle accidents with injuries were the most numerous calls requiring emergency unit responses.

As we approach spring clean-ups be sure to obtain a burn permit if you are planning to do outside burning. It is best to burn, if possible, after 5 p.m. and try to have adequate helpers to assist you. Keep an eye to the weather as rain and high water may come in the next few weeks; remember don’t drive through “Road Closed” signs if high water is present. Speaking of water, be careful doing any boating this spring as cold water can cause many serious situations; just be safe.

As we look forward to another heating season, it is a good idea to get any heating units cleaned and serviced during the coming months.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following calls in March 2022;

1 Motor Vehicle accident (105 Cowen Hill Rd.)]

2 Control Burn (Permit) 119 Vipah Ln., 454 Farmington Falls Rd.)

4 Assist NorthStar (122 Anson St., 204 Main St., 181 Brown Rd., 129 Orchard St.)

2 Furnace Malfunction (2-121 County Way)

4 Building Fires (195 Glenn Harris Rd., 135 Dunham Rd., 37 Hartwell Rd., 363 Town Farm Rd.)

1 Smoke Detector Activation (147 Pleasant St.)

1 Heavy Equipment Fire (121 Vipah Ln.)

5 Alarms (126 Lincoln St., 746 Town Farm Rd., 112 Willow Spring Dr., 245 Main St., 116 Middle St.)

1 Unauthorized Burn (181 Box Shop Hill)

2 Gas Leaks (11 School Ln., 129 Main St.)

4 Accident Clean Up (323 Farmington Falls Rd., 690 Wilton Rd., 137 Farmington Falls Rd., 184 Farmington Falls Rd.)

1 Gasoline Spill (564 Wilton Rd.)

4 Motor Vehicle Accidents w/ Injuries (579 Farmington Falls Rd., 108 Fairbanks Rd., 130 Seamon Rd., 100 Broadway)

1 Brush Fire (850 Farmington Falls Rd.)

1 Dispatch Cancel (34 Elm St.)

1 Dumpster Fire (124 Town Farm Rd.)

1 Vehicle Fire (470 Morrison Hill Rd.)

1 Cooking Fire (978 New Vineyard Rd.)

1 Power Line Down (281 Clover Mill Rd.)

38 Total calls; 7 Aver. Turn Out per Call; Mutual Aid to: Jay, 3-New Sharon, New Vineyard, Strong

Training: Chainsaw Operations; Snow Mobile Rescue/Transport

Air Bottles filled: Chesterville 4; Farmington 4; New Sharon 1 = 9 Total

Chief and others: County Fire Meeting (several), Maine Fire Chiefs Conference (Ross, Bell), T.D. Hardy (Conn. Fire Academy)

– Report submitted by S. Clyde Ross, Deputy Chief