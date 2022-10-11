Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. monthly report for September

FARMINGTON – Now that cold weather has arrived and we are looking at a long heating season, it is time to have all our heating units cleaned/inspected and check for proper operation. It’s a good idea to keep a record of the cleaning and phone number of the technician/company that did this work. Who is your heating fuel supplier and what are their regular hours of operation and do they have emergency call people on staff?

It is time to check your emergency phone listings and make any adjustments necessary. While you’re at it, have family members been informed of the list and the EMERGENCY ESCAPE PLAN for your home/apartment? As snow will be falling soon be sure that you have 2 emergency exits, clear of ice and snow, from your dwelling.

Within the next month we will be changing our clocks and this is a good time to check and change batteries in Smoke Detector/CO units. Detectors that are more than 6 years old probably should be replaced, you can check the manufactured date on the unit(s).

If you use seasonal banking on your home be sure to leave escape spaces open just in case they need to be used. Keep an eye open for snow and ice build up on the roof and walk ways, these should be kept clear also.

Do you have a plan if the power goes out and what provisions have you in place to help you? Have you checked your emergency generator for adequate fuel levels and hopefully you have started it on a regular basis? It would be a good idea to have an adequate supply of necessary foods and medicines in your home, start now to add needed items.

Are your motor vehicles ready for cold weather and have you put on snow tires if you use them? Don’t forget to check on family members who live out of the area and your neighbors from time to time. Be safe.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered 49 calls for service in September 2022 for the following:

2 Building Fires

1 Brush fire

1 Cooking fire

5 Fire Alarm investigations

2 Smoke investigations

1 Gas Leak/Odor

1 Carbon Monoxide call

9 Trees/Lines down

2 Motor Vehicle accidents with injury

3 Motor Vehicle general clean up

2 Medical calls

15 Service calls

5 Cancelled enroute

3 Mutual Aid Given (Jay, Strong,Wilton)

2 Mutual Aid Received (East Dixfield, New Sharon)

49 Total Calls; average turnout per call 4; Mutual Aid, see above.

Training: Victim Emergency Search techniques and Victim Removal training at Training Site (MT. Blue Campus)

Air bottles filled: Farmington, 30

Chief and others: Annual County Meeting and Supper at Temple, Habitant of Grace presentation at UMF (Ross, T.A. Hardy), Selectmen’s Meeting.

Report submitted by S. Clyde Ross, Deputy Chief.