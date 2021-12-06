Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. monthly report

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. again had a busy month with numerous motor vehicle crashes. These seem to be occurring on a regular basis even without inclement weather. Again the total this month requiring the department’s service was 13. Assisting other departments with potential structure fires has been ongoing. Limited personnel makes the need for more mutual aid assistance. Propane odor/smells continue to require fire department response. It is a good idea to check your tanks and see if they are low or running out of propane, this will give off the odor or smell.

As we approach the holiday season safety is a major concern. Christmas trees and lights need to be carefully set up and installed. Check all lights and cords for broken parts and receptacles. It is a good practice to turn off lights when no one is in the home/apartment. Candles should be placed in the proper containers and out of the reach of children and pets. Christmas wrapping paper should not be burned in your stove/furnace, it is very hot and can cause problems with your heating unit.

Burn permits are available online at the Fire Department; get one if you are planning outside burns.

Have a safe and happy holiday season.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following calls in November 2021;

5 Structure Fires (10 Pineau St., 432 Main St., Whistle Stop Trail, 272 Depot St., 131 Fairbanks Rd.)

4 Propane Odor/Smell (121 County Way, 113 Seminole Dr., 170 Broadway, 162 High St.)

1 Electrical Problem (132 Lake Ave.)

4 Alarms (2-553 Wilton Rd., 125 Davis Rd., 175 Knowlton Corner Rd.)

13 Vehicle Crashes/10-55s (317 Main St., Knowlton Cor. Rd., New Vineyard Rd., 308 Main St.,

Main St., Temple Rd., 2-Farm. Falls Rd./Main St., 208 Wilton Rd., 597 Farm. Falls Rd., 303 Main St., Bridge St., 818 Farm. Falls Rd.)

1 Furnace Problem (822 Bailey Hill Rd.)

3 Assist NorthStar (2-112 Willow Springs Dr., 405 High St.)

2 CO Alarms (130 Stone Hill Rd., 103 Silver Maple Ln.)

1 Woods Rescue (injury in East Dixfield)

2 Vehicle Fires (Morrison Hill Rd., 269 Middle St.)

2 Smoke (710 Wilton Rd., 128 Middle St.)

1 Juvenile Problem

1 Lock Out (108 Middle St.)

1 Assist Police Depts. (131 Cummings Hill Rd.)

1 Water Problem (Flo Alarm Wal-Mart)

42 Total calls; 6.4 Aver. Turn out per call; Mutual aid to: EAST DIXFIELD, JAY 2, NEW SHARON,TEMPLE, WILTON

TRAINING; Chainsaw maintenance/uses/Vent Saw uses; Roof Venting at Training Site

AIR BOTTLES FILLED; CHESTERVILLE 3, FARMINGTON 7, NEW SHARON 2; TOTAL 12

CHIEF AND OTHERS; Me. Fire Chiefs Board Meeting (Bell), Capt. Hardy and Lucy Cook Zoom Meeting with Bangor Savings Bank, Globe Protect Gear rep. here for discussion, Oakland Fire Dept. discussion on full-time fire fighters (Bell), County Fire Meeting Phillips (several), NorthStar Advisory Meeting (Bell), 2 Day Care Visits for Fire Prevention w/Day Crew (Swett Winter/Deerfield Ln. 32 kids), Bell, Capt Hardy and Day Crew assisted Somerset Cty and State Instructors at the Training Site for Fire Fighter I and II Training.

Report submitted by S. Clyde Ross, Deputy Chief