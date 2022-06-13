Farmington Fire Rescue May 2022 report

FARMINGTON – As the summer season arrives we tend to be outside doing numerous activities that need special attention. Examples: use sunscreen whenever possible, be aware of biting insects and take precautions, pay attention to weather changes (wind, rain, sleet or a combination even flooding conditions and thunderstorms). If you go hiking wear appropriate foot gear, have dry clothes available, tell someone your schedule and where you are going and take adequate water and food.

If you are using a barbecue grill be sure to open the lid/cover before lighting, this is just a good practice and it also will help to ventilate and propane that might be in the unit. It is a good idea to read the manufacturer’s “user guide” is you purchase a new BBQ grille.

These are a few suggestions to help you enjoy the summer. Stay tuned for more.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered 33 calls for assistance in May 2022;

3 Vehicle Accident Clean up.

1 Gas Leak LPG

1 Power Line Down

1 Assist Police/other agency

3 Building fires

1 Over heated Motor

2 Shorted Electrical Equipment

2 Detector Activations

4 Unauthorized Burns

1 Dispatch Cancel

4 Motor Vehicle Accidents with injuries

1 Wild land fire

2 Carbon Monoxide Incidents

1 Natural Vegetation Fire

1 Brush/Grass fire

1 Water/Steam Leak

1 System Malfunction

1 Animal Rescue

1 Standby at Station

1 Electrical Wire Problem

33 Total calls; Aver.

Turn Out per call 6; Mutual aid to: Jay, 3; New Sharon, New Vineyard, Wilton; Mutual aid from New Sharon

Air bottles filled: Chesterville 3; Farmington 17 = 20 Filled

Training; Hazardous Materials Operations Level and vehicle extrication (hands on)

Attended: Town Meeting (several), County Fire Meeting, Salem (several)

– Submitted by Deputy Chief S. Clyde Ross