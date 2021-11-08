Farmington Fire Rescue monthly report

FARMINGTON – The October monthly report, Farmington Fire Rescue Dept, 2021:

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. continued to be busy in October with a number/variety of emergency calls. Car crashes continue to hold the top number for assistance calls. As mentioned previously, there are a number of conditions that account for this number of incidents. Those who drive are likely to be familiar with the time of day that crashes occur, what might be the cause(s) or even the “full moon” affect. One must pay attention at all times and not be distracted.

As weather conditions change structure fires will unfortunately be more frequent. It is important to be careful with all heating devices, fuel storage areas, location of portable heating units and disposal of wood ashes. If you use candles be certain that they are placed in the proper containers, out of reach for children/pets and properly extinguished.

As we prepare for the holiday season make certain to be safe in your homes, outside if weather conditions warrant and drive carefully at all times. Is your home safety plan updated, is the emergency call list updated, and do you have adequate fuel for heating systems? Now is a good time, as we change our clocks, to change the batteries in the smoke alarm/CO detection devices.

Remember, burn permits can be obtained online from the fire department.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following calls in October 2021;

1 Road Flooding (550 Fairbanks Rd.)

2 Tree on Lines/Down (122 Porter Hill Rd., Voter Hill Rd.)

3 Assist Police/S.D. (464 Wilton Rd., Maple St., 172 Town Farm Rd.)

1 Service Call (314 Seamon Rd.)

5 Structure Fires (71 Whittier Rd., 449 Adams Rd., 17 Lavoie St., 30 Norton Hill Rd., 8 Hunter Rd.)

4 Alarms (187 Main St., 115 Maquire St., 117 High St., 126 Lincoln St.)

12 Car Crashes(10-55s) (670 Town Farm Rd., 675 Rt. 4N., 2-615 Wilton Rd., 586 Wilton Rd., 2 Wilton Rd., Main St., 474 Wilton Rd., 399 Wilton Rd., Temple/Town Farm Rd., 14 North St.)

3 Assist NorthStar (177 Main St.,107 Thompson/Walton Crt. #23,112 Willow Springs Dr.)

4 Chemical Odor/Propane (141 Eastmont Sq., 130 Marwick Rd., Osborne Rd., 382 High St.)

2 Carbon Monoxide ( 2-125 Davis Rd)

1 Vehicle Fire (129 Seamon Rd.)

1 Permitted Burn (185 Maple Ave.)

1 Standby (Farm. Falls Rd. 153 Station coverage)

1 Burned Food (268 Perham St.)

1 Person Burned (283 Troll Valley, site 14B)

1 Gas Spill (636 Wilton Rd.)

43 Total Calls; 5 Average turn out per call; MUTUAL AID TO: CHESTERVILLE, JAY, NEW SHARON, 3 – STRONG, TEMPLE

TRAINING; 2 – Hose Advancing Techniques and Wet Hose Advancing into a Building

AIR BOTTLES FILLED; CHESTERVILLE 2; FARMINGTON14; NEW SHARON 2; TEMPLE 5 = 23 TOTAL FILLED

CHIEF AND OTHERS; Department Heads Meeting (Bell), Day Crew at Methodist Church- Cub Scouts, Fire Prevention at Smart Fun DayCare Center, Town Safety Committee (Bell).

– Report submitted 11/3/21; S. Clyde Ross, Deputy Chief